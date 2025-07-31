통화 / TFX
TFX: Teleflex Incorporated
122.69 USD 3.11 (2.47%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
TFX 환율이 오늘 -2.47%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 122.55이고 고가는 125.84이었습니다.
Teleflex Incorporated 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
TFX News
일일 변동 비율
122.55 125.84
년간 변동
108.90 247.22
- 이전 종가
- 125.80
- 시가
- 125.84
- Bid
- 122.69
- Ask
- 122.99
- 저가
- 122.55
- 고가
- 125.84
- 볼륨
- 1.486 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.47%
- 월 변동
- -2.35%
- 6개월 변동
- -11.69%
- 년간 변동율
- -50.37%
