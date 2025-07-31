CotationsSections
TFX: Teleflex Incorporated

122.69 USD 3.11 (2.47%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de TFX a changé de -2.47% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 122.55 et à un maximum de 125.84.

Suivez la dynamique Teleflex Incorporated. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

TFX Nouvelles

Range quotidien
122.55 125.84
Range Annuel
108.90 247.22
Clôture Précédente
125.80
Ouverture
125.84
Bid
122.69
Ask
122.99
Plus Bas
122.55
Plus Haut
125.84
Volume
1.486 K
Changement quotidien
-2.47%
Changement Mensuel
-2.35%
Changement à 6 Mois
-11.69%
Changement Annuel
-50.37%
20 septembre, samedi