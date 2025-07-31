Currencies / TFX
TFX: Teleflex Incorporated
126.39 USD 0.42 (0.33%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TFX exchange rate has changed by 0.33% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 125.91 and at a high of 127.42.
Follow Teleflex Incorporated dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
125.91 127.42
Year Range
108.90 247.22
- Previous Close
- 125.97
- Open
- 126.03
- Bid
- 126.39
- Ask
- 126.69
- Low
- 125.91
- High
- 127.42
- Volume
- 399
- Daily Change
- 0.33%
- Month Change
- 0.60%
- 6 Months Change
- -9.03%
- Year Change
- -48.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%