TBRG: TruBridge Inc
21.47 USD 0.64 (3.07%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TBRG para hoje mudou para 3.07%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 20.83 e o mais alto foi 21.49.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TruBridge Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
20.83 21.49
Faixa anual
11.39 31.67
- Fechamento anterior
- 20.83
- Open
- 20.90
- Bid
- 21.47
- Ask
- 21.77
- Low
- 20.83
- High
- 21.49
- Volume
- 81
- Mudança diária
- 3.07%
- Mudança mensal
- 8.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -20.63%
- Mudança anual
- 85.25%
