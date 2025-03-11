QuotesSections
Currencies / TBRG
Back to US Stock Market

TBRG: TruBridge Inc

20.75 USD 0.41 (2.02%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TBRG exchange rate has changed by 2.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.71 and at a high of 20.77.

Follow TruBridge Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TBRG News

Daily Range
19.71 20.77
Year Range
11.39 31.67
Previous Close
20.34
Open
19.99
Bid
20.75
Ask
21.05
Low
19.71
High
20.77
Volume
199
Daily Change
2.02%
Month Change
4.96%
6 Months Change
-23.29%
Year Change
79.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%