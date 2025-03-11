Currencies / TBRG
TBRG: TruBridge Inc
20.75 USD 0.41 (2.02%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TBRG exchange rate has changed by 2.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.71 and at a high of 20.77.
Follow TruBridge Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
19.71 20.77
Year Range
11.39 31.67
- Previous Close
- 20.34
- Open
- 19.99
- Bid
- 20.75
- Ask
- 21.05
- Low
- 19.71
- High
- 20.77
- Volume
- 199
- Daily Change
- 2.02%
- Month Change
- 4.96%
- 6 Months Change
- -23.29%
- Year Change
- 79.03%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%