TAC: TransAlta Corporation
13.31 USD 0.18 (1.37%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do TAC para hoje mudou para 1.37%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.18 e o mais alto foi 13.36.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas TransAlta Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TAC Notícias
Faixa diária
13.18 13.36
Faixa anual
7.83 14.64
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.13
- Open
- 13.21
- Bid
- 13.31
- Ask
- 13.61
- Low
- 13.18
- High
- 13.36
- Volume
- 465
- Mudança diária
- 1.37%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.46%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 42.51%
- Mudança anual
- 28.72%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh