TAC: TransAlta Corporation

13.64 USD 0.17 (1.26%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio TAC ha avuto una variazione del 1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.26 e ad un massimo di 13.79.

Segui le dinamiche di TransAlta Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.26 13.79
Intervallo Annuale
7.83 14.64
Chiusura Precedente
13.47
Apertura
13.68
Bid
13.64
Ask
13.94
Minimo
13.26
Massimo
13.79
Volume
1.369 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.26%
Variazione Mensile
12.17%
Variazione Semestrale
46.04%
Variazione Annuale
31.91%
