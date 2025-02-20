Valute / TAC
TAC: TransAlta Corporation
13.64 USD 0.17 (1.26%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio TAC ha avuto una variazione del 1.26% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.26 e ad un massimo di 13.79.
Segui le dinamiche di TransAlta Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.26 13.79
Intervallo Annuale
7.83 14.64
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.47
- Apertura
- 13.68
- Bid
- 13.64
- Ask
- 13.94
- Minimo
- 13.26
- Massimo
- 13.79
- Volume
- 1.369 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.26%
- Variazione Mensile
- 12.17%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 46.04%
- Variazione Annuale
- 31.91%
20 settembre, sabato