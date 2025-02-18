Currencies / TAC
TAC: TransAlta Corporation
12.89 USD 0.10 (0.77%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
TAC exchange rate has changed by -0.77% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 12.77 and at a high of 12.98.
Follow TransAlta Corporation dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TAC News
Daily Range
12.77 12.98
Year Range
7.83 14.64
- Previous Close
- 12.99
- Open
- 12.96
- Bid
- 12.89
- Ask
- 13.19
- Low
- 12.77
- High
- 12.98
- Volume
- 253
- Daily Change
- -0.77%
- Month Change
- 6.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 38.01%
- Year Change
- 24.66%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%