TAC: TransAlta Corporation
13.13 USD 0.20 (1.55%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de TAC de hoy ha cambiado un 1.55%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 12.83, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 13.27.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas TransAlta Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
12.83 13.27
Rango anual
7.83 14.64
- Cierres anteriores
- 12.93
- Open
- 12.89
- Bid
- 13.13
- Ask
- 13.43
- Low
- 12.83
- High
- 13.27
- Volumen
- 1.280 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.55%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.98%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 40.58%
- Cambio anual
- 26.98%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B