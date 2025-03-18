Moedas / SXC
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
SXC: SunCoke Energy Inc
8.01 USD 0.18 (2.30%)
Setor: Materiais-primas Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SXC para hoje mudou para 2.30%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.83 e o mais alto foi 8.02.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas SunCoke Energy Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SXC Notícias
- Do Options Traders Know Something About SunCoke Energy Stock We Don't?
- SunCoke (SXC) Q2 Revenue Beats by 25%
- SunCoke Energy (SXC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: SunCoke Energy Q2 2025 misses EPS forecasts, shares drop
- SunCoke Energy (SXC) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- SunCoke Energy declares $0.12 per share quarterly dividend
- SunCoke Energy Q2 2025 slides: earnings plunge amid Phoenix Global acquisition
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Alliance Resource Partners and SunCoke Energy
- 2 Coal Stocks Holding Strong Despite Ongoing Industry Struggles
- SunCoke: More Downside Risk And Less Upside Potential Than Its Peers (NYSE:SXC)
- Benchmark maintains Buy on SunCoke, target steady at $13
- SunCoke Energy buys Phoenix Global for $325 million
- Suncoke Energy shares drop as Q1 revenue falls short
- Will President Trump’s Coal Executive Order Boost Energy Stocks? - TipRanks.com
- SunCoke: Rosy Outlook As Trump Boosts U.S. Coal, But Uncertainties Remain (NYSE:SXC)
- Peabody, US coal stocks jump as Trump authorises more coal production
Faixa diária
7.83 8.02
Faixa anual
7.18 12.82
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.83
- Open
- 7.86
- Bid
- 8.01
- Ask
- 8.31
- Low
- 7.83
- High
- 8.02
- Volume
- 428
- Mudança diária
- 2.30%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.57%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -12.75%
- Mudança anual
- -6.97%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh