통화 / SXC
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
SXC: SunCoke Energy Inc
7.91 USD 0.03 (0.38%)
부문: 기본 재료 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SXC 환율이 오늘 -0.38%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.90이고 고가는 8.00이었습니다.
SunCoke Energy Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SXC News
- Do Options Traders Know Something About SunCoke Energy Stock We Don't?
- SunCoke (SXC) Q2 Revenue Beats by 25%
- SunCoke Energy (SXC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: SunCoke Energy Q2 2025 misses EPS forecasts, shares drop
- SunCoke Energy (SXC) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- SunCoke Energy declares $0.12 per share quarterly dividend
- SunCoke Energy Q2 2025 slides: earnings plunge amid Phoenix Global acquisition
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Alliance Resource Partners and SunCoke Energy
- 2 Coal Stocks Holding Strong Despite Ongoing Industry Struggles
- SunCoke: More Downside Risk And Less Upside Potential Than Its Peers (NYSE:SXC)
- Benchmark maintains Buy on SunCoke, target steady at $13
- SunCoke Energy buys Phoenix Global for $325 million
- Suncoke Energy shares drop as Q1 revenue falls short
- Will President Trump’s Coal Executive Order Boost Energy Stocks? - TipRanks.com
- SunCoke: Rosy Outlook As Trump Boosts U.S. Coal, But Uncertainties Remain (NYSE:SXC)
- Peabody, US coal stocks jump as Trump authorises more coal production
일일 변동 비율
7.90 8.00
년간 변동
7.18 12.82
- 이전 종가
- 7.94
- 시가
- 7.96
- Bid
- 7.91
- Ask
- 8.21
- 저가
- 7.90
- 고가
- 8.00
- 볼륨
- 809
- 일일 변동
- -0.38%
- 월 변동
- 3.26%
- 6개월 변동
- -13.83%
- 년간 변동율
- -8.13%
20 9월, 토요일