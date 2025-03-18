Valute / SXC
SXC: SunCoke Energy Inc
7.91 USD 0.03 (0.38%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SXC ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.90 e ad un massimo di 8.00.
Segui le dinamiche di SunCoke Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SXC News
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.90 8.00
Intervallo Annuale
7.18 12.82
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.94
- Apertura
- 7.96
- Bid
- 7.91
- Ask
- 8.21
- Minimo
- 7.90
- Massimo
- 8.00
- Volume
- 809
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.38%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.26%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -13.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- -8.13%
20 settembre, sabato