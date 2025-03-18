QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SXC
Tornare a Azioni

SXC: SunCoke Energy Inc

7.91 USD 0.03 (0.38%)
Settore: Materiali di Base Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SXC ha avuto una variazione del -0.38% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.90 e ad un massimo di 8.00.

Segui le dinamiche di SunCoke Energy Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SXC News

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.90 8.00
Intervallo Annuale
7.18 12.82
Chiusura Precedente
7.94
Apertura
7.96
Bid
7.91
Ask
8.21
Minimo
7.90
Massimo
8.00
Volume
809
Variazione giornaliera
-0.38%
Variazione Mensile
3.26%
Variazione Semestrale
-13.83%
Variazione Annuale
-8.13%
20 settembre, sabato