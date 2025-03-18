Currencies / SXC
SXC: SunCoke Energy Inc
7.91 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Basic Materials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SXC exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 7.83 and at a high of 7.94.
Follow SunCoke Energy Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SXC News
- Do Options Traders Know Something About SunCoke Energy Stock We Don't?
- SunCoke (SXC) Q2 Revenue Beats by 25%
- SunCoke Energy (SXC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: SunCoke Energy Q2 2025 misses EPS forecasts, shares drop
- SunCoke Energy (SXC) Lags Q2 Earnings Estimates
- SunCoke Energy declares $0.12 per share quarterly dividend
- SunCoke Energy Q2 2025 slides: earnings plunge amid Phoenix Global acquisition
- Zacks Industry Outlook Highlights Alliance Resource Partners and SunCoke Energy
- 2 Coal Stocks Holding Strong Despite Ongoing Industry Struggles
- SunCoke: More Downside Risk And Less Upside Potential Than Its Peers (NYSE:SXC)
- Benchmark maintains Buy on SunCoke, target steady at $13
- SunCoke Energy buys Phoenix Global for $325 million
- Suncoke Energy shares drop as Q1 revenue falls short
- Will President Trump’s Coal Executive Order Boost Energy Stocks? - TipRanks.com
- SunCoke: Rosy Outlook As Trump Boosts U.S. Coal, But Uncertainties Remain (NYSE:SXC)
- Peabody, US coal stocks jump as Trump authorises more coal production
Daily Range
7.83 7.94
Year Range
7.18 12.82
- Previous Close
- 7.91
- Open
- 7.88
- Bid
- 7.91
- Ask
- 8.21
- Low
- 7.83
- High
- 7.94
- Volume
- 1.201 K
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- 3.26%
- 6 Months Change
- -13.83%
- Year Change
- -8.13%
