Moedas / SVXY
SVXY: ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF
51.00 USD 0.13 (0.26%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SVXY para hoje mudou para 0.26%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 50.87 e o mais alto foi 51.36.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SVXY Notícias
Faixa diária
50.87 51.36
Faixa anual
32.05 54.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 50.87
- Open
- 51.32
- Bid
- 51.00
- Ask
- 51.30
- Low
- 50.87
- High
- 51.36
- Volume
- 810
- Mudança diária
- 0.26%
- Mudança mensal
- 7.39%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 12.04%
- Mudança anual
- 1.65%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh