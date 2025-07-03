Divisas / SVXY
SVXY: ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF
50.87 USD 0.90 (1.80%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de SVXY de hoy ha cambiado un 1.80%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 50.13, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 51.24.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
50.13 51.24
Rango anual
32.05 54.04
- Cierres anteriores
- 49.97
- Open
- 50.16
- Bid
- 50.87
- Ask
- 51.17
- Low
- 50.13
- High
- 51.24
- Volumen
- 2.419 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.80%
- Cambio mensual
- 7.12%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 11.75%
- Cambio anual
- 1.40%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B