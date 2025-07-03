クォートセクション
通貨 / SVXY
SVXY: ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF

50.92 USD 0.05 (0.10%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SVXYの今日の為替レートは、0.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.85の安値と51.36の高値で取引されました。

ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
50.85 51.36
1年のレンジ
32.05 54.04
以前の終値
50.87
始値
51.32
買値
50.92
買値
51.22
安値
50.85
高値
51.36
出来高
1.781 K
1日の変化
0.10%
1ヶ月の変化
7.22%
6ヶ月の変化
11.86%
1年の変化
1.49%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K