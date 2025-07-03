通貨 / SVXY
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
SVXY: ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF
50.92 USD 0.05 (0.10%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SVXYの今日の為替レートは、0.10%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり50.85の安値と51.36の高値で取引されました。
ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETFダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SVXY News
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- Opinion: Nvidia is looking like it’s in trouble even as the S&P 500 overcomes obstacles
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Fall Volatility Favors Gold
- SVXY: Tactical Tool To Take Advantage Of A Falling VIX (BATS:SVXY)
- Opinion: Bulls and bears are in a tug-of-war for stock-market control. Here’s the side you want to be on now.
- Long Volatility: The Next Big Macro Play (VIX)
- Reading The Rubble: Gauging Recovery Odds When The Market Slides
- Opinion: Jackson Hole jitters trigger stock-market selling — and a missed buying opportunity
- Opinion: The stock market still has broad shoulders to support investors — even at record highs
- Volatility Risk Indicators Revert To Lower Seasonal Norms
- August Market Volatility Returns Amid Payroll Miss And Fed Uncertainty
- Opinion: Microsoft and Meta are pushing the stock market into even more overbought territory
- VIXY Can Be An Appealing Market Hedge (BATS:VIXY)
- 'Meme Stock'-Induced Euphoria? Not Quite
- Volatility Signals: Do Equities Forecast Bonds?
- Opinion: This meme stock stands out in a market that wants to go even higher
- Opinion: Enjoy the stock market’s rally — but watch out for these overbought indicators
- Tariff Threat Dismissed As Implied Volatilities Fall
- Opinion: The stock market now is clearly overbought — but overbought does not mean ‘sell’
- Equity Volatility Finds A Floor Ahead Of Key Trade Catalysts
- FIAX Has An Attractive Yield, But Still Has To Prove Itself
- Opinion: Why this stock-market breakout is the real deal — and the S&P 500 still has room to run
1日のレンジ
50.85 51.36
1年のレンジ
32.05 54.04
- 以前の終値
- 50.87
- 始値
- 51.32
- 買値
- 50.92
- 買値
- 51.22
- 安値
- 50.85
- 高値
- 51.36
- 出来高
- 1.781 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.10%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 7.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 11.86%
- 1年の変化
- 1.49%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K