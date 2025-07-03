Währungen / SVXY
- Übersicht
- Aktien
- Währungen
- Kryptowährungen
- Metalle
- Indices
- Rohstoffe
SVXY: ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF
50.92 USD 0.05 (0.10%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von SVXY hat sich für heute um 0.10% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 50.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 51.36 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SVXY News
- Opinion: It’s full-speed ahead for stocks going into next week’s Fed meeting
- Options Positioning Diverges Between Large- Vs. Small-Caps
- Opinion: Nvidia is looking like it’s in trouble even as the S&P 500 overcomes obstacles
- Keeping Cool In Volatile Markets: The Upside Of Defensive Equity Strategies
- Fall Volatility Favors Gold
- SVXY: Tactical Tool To Take Advantage Of A Falling VIX (BATS:SVXY)
- Opinion: Bulls and bears are in a tug-of-war for stock-market control. Here’s the side you want to be on now.
- Long Volatility: The Next Big Macro Play (VIX)
- Reading The Rubble: Gauging Recovery Odds When The Market Slides
- Opinion: Jackson Hole jitters trigger stock-market selling — and a missed buying opportunity
- Opinion: The stock market still has broad shoulders to support investors — even at record highs
- Volatility Risk Indicators Revert To Lower Seasonal Norms
- August Market Volatility Returns Amid Payroll Miss And Fed Uncertainty
- Opinion: Microsoft and Meta are pushing the stock market into even more overbought territory
- VIXY Can Be An Appealing Market Hedge (BATS:VIXY)
- 'Meme Stock'-Induced Euphoria? Not Quite
- Volatility Signals: Do Equities Forecast Bonds?
- Opinion: This meme stock stands out in a market that wants to go even higher
- Opinion: Enjoy the stock market’s rally — but watch out for these overbought indicators
- Tariff Threat Dismissed As Implied Volatilities Fall
- Opinion: The stock market now is clearly overbought — but overbought does not mean ‘sell’
- Equity Volatility Finds A Floor Ahead Of Key Trade Catalysts
- FIAX Has An Attractive Yield, But Still Has To Prove Itself
- Opinion: Why this stock-market breakout is the real deal — and the S&P 500 still has room to run
Tagesspanne
50.85 51.36
Jahresspanne
32.05 54.04
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 50.87
- Eröffnung
- 51.32
- Bid
- 50.92
- Ask
- 51.22
- Tief
- 50.85
- Hoch
- 51.36
- Volumen
- 1.781 K
- Tagesänderung
- 0.10%
- Monatsänderung
- 7.22%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 11.86%
- Jahresänderung
- 1.49%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 416
17:00
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 539
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- Akt
-
- Erw
- Vorh
- 25.5 K