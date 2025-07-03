KurseKategorien
SVXY: ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF

50.92 USD 0.05 (0.10%)
Sektor: Finanzen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von SVXY hat sich für heute um 0.10% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 50.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 51.36 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Tagesspanne
50.85 51.36
Jahresspanne
32.05 54.04
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
50.87
Eröffnung
51.32
Bid
50.92
Ask
51.22
Tief
50.85
Hoch
51.36
Volumen
1.781 K
Tagesänderung
0.10%
Monatsänderung
7.22%
6-Monatsänderung
11.86%
Jahresänderung
1.49%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K