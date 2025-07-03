QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / SVXY
SVXY: ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF

50.92 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SVXY ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.57 e ad un massimo di 51.14.

Segui le dinamiche di ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
50.57 51.14
Intervallo Annuale
32.05 54.04
Chiusura Precedente
50.92
Apertura
51.11
Bid
50.92
Ask
51.22
Minimo
50.57
Massimo
51.14
Volume
1.346 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
7.22%
Variazione Semestrale
11.86%
Variazione Annuale
1.49%
20 settembre, sabato