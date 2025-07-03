Valute / SVXY
SVXY: ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF
50.92 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SVXY ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 50.57 e ad un massimo di 51.14.
Segui le dinamiche di ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
50.57 51.14
Intervallo Annuale
32.05 54.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 50.92
- Apertura
- 51.11
- Bid
- 50.92
- Ask
- 51.22
- Minimo
- 50.57
- Massimo
- 51.14
- Volume
- 1.346 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 7.22%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 11.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- 1.49%
20 settembre, sabato