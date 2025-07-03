QuotesSections
SVXY: ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF

50.29 USD 0.10 (0.20%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SVXY exchange rate has changed by -0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.04 and at a high of 50.36.

Follow ProShares Short VIX Short Term Futures ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
50.04 50.36
Year Range
32.05 54.04
Previous Close
50.39
Open
50.33
Bid
50.29
Ask
50.59
Low
50.04
High
50.36
Volume
954
Daily Change
-0.20%
Month Change
5.90%
6 Months Change
10.48%
Year Change
0.24%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%