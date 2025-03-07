Moedas / SUPV
SUPV: Grupo Supervielle S.A. American Depositary Shares each Represen
6.24 USD 1.23 (24.55%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SUPV para hoje mudou para 24.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.67 e o mais alto foi 6.24.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Grupo Supervielle S.A. American Depositary Shares each Represen. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
5.67 6.24
Faixa anual
4.87 19.75
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.01
- Open
- 5.88
- Bid
- 6.24
- Ask
- 6.54
- Low
- 5.67
- High
- 6.24
- Volume
- 5.212 K
- Mudança diária
- 24.55%
- Mudança mensal
- -18.22%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -53.01%
- Mudança anual
- -12.24%
