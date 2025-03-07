CotaçõesSeções
SUPV: Grupo Supervielle S.A. American Depositary Shares each Represen

6.24 USD 1.23 (24.55%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar

A taxa do SUPV para hoje mudou para 24.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.67 e o mais alto foi 6.24.

Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Grupo Supervielle S.A. American Depositary Shares each Represen. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.

SUPV Notícias

Faixa diária
5.67 6.24
Faixa anual
4.87 19.75
Fechamento anterior
5.01
Open
5.88
Bid
6.24
Ask
6.54
Low
5.67
High
6.24
Volume
5.212 K
Mudança diária
24.55%
Mudança mensal
-18.22%
Mudança de 6 meses
-53.01%
Mudança anual
-12.24%
23 setembro, terça-feira
12:30
USD
Transações Correntes
Atu.
Projeç.
$​-406.051 bilh
Prév.
$​-450.170 bilh
13:00
USD
Discurso de Bowman, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas
Atu.
Projeç.
4.04 milh
Prév.
4.01 milh
14:00
USD
Vendas de Casas Usadas (Mensal)
Atu.
Projeç.
-2.0%
Prév.
2.0%
16:35
USD
Discurso de Powell, Governador do Fed
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
17:00
USD
Leilão Note a 2 anos
Atu.
Projeç.
Prév.
3.641%