クォートセクション
通貨 / SUPV
株に戻る

SUPV: Grupo Supervielle S.A. American Depositary Shares each Represen

6.24 USD 1.23 (24.55%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

SUPVの今日の為替レートは、24.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.67の安値と6.24の高値で取引されました。

Grupo Supervielle S.A. American Depositary Shares each Represenダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

全画面チャート
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

SUPV News

1日のレンジ
5.67 6.24
1年のレンジ
4.87 19.75
以前の終値
5.01
始値
5.88
買値
6.24
買値
6.54
安値
5.67
高値
6.24
出来高
5.212 K
1日の変化
24.55%
1ヶ月の変化
-18.22%
6ヶ月の変化
-53.01%
1年の変化
-12.24%
23 9月, 火曜日
12:30
USD
経常収支
実際
期待
$​-406.051 B
$​-450.170 B
13:00
USD
FRB Bowman理事発言
実際
期待
14:00
USD
中古住宅販売件数
実際
期待
4.04 M
4.01 M
14:00
USD
中古住宅販売件数前月比
実際
期待
-2.0%
2.0%
16:35
USD
FRB Powell議長発言
実際
期待
17:00
USD
2年債入札
実際
期待
3.641%