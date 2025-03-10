通貨 / SUPV
SUPV: Grupo Supervielle S.A. American Depositary Shares each Represen
6.24 USD 1.23 (24.55%)
セクター: 金融 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SUPVの今日の為替レートは、24.55%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.67の安値と6.24の高値で取引されました。
Grupo Supervielle S.A. American Depositary Shares each Represenダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SUPV News
- Galicia: The Sell-Off Created A Buying Opportunity As Long-Term Prospects Remain Strong
- Argentina Stocks, Peso Plunge After This Result Shocks Investors. What's Next?
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Presents at 28th Morgan Stanley Annual Latin America Executive Conference - Slideshow (NYSE:SUPV)
- Grupo Supervielle cancels 472,987 Class B treasury shares, reduces capital
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Presents at UBS Annual Global Emerging Markets One-on-One Conference 2025 - Slideshow (NYSE:SUPV)
- Supervielle: A Fwd P/E Of 4.87x Is Cheap Even With Its Sluggish Performance (NYSE:SUPV)
- Supervielle: Moving Forward, But Still Far From Safe Ground (SUPV)
- グルポ・スーペルビエル株、悲観的な適正価値予測を裏付け50%下落
- Grupo Supervielle stock validates bearish Fair Value call with 50% decline
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SUPV)
- Grupo Supervielle Q2 2025 slides: Net income surges 62% amid strategic shift to lending
- Argentine Banks: Volatility Is Not A Symptom Of Weakness, But Part Of The Ecosystem
- Should Value Investors Buy Grupo Supervielle (SUPV) Stock?
- SUPV or UOVEY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Banco Macro: A Logical Pause After The Enthusiasm (NYSE:BMA)
- Supervielle: Solid Fundamentals And A Promising Upside (NYSE:SUPV)
- Grupo Supervielle: A Great Bank In A Bad Neighborhood (Rating Downgrade) (NYSE:SUPV)
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV ) Q1 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Grupo Supervielle S.A. 2025 Q1 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:SUPV)
- Grupo Supervielle Q1 2025 slides: Retail loan shift drives growth amid profit pressure
- Grupo Supervielle Reports 1Q25 Results
- Foreign Bank Stocks Lead Market As Argentina Banks Suddenly Rally
- Li Auto, Xponential Fitness And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session - EyePoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT), Cormedix (NASDAQ:CRMD)
- Nasdaq, S&P 500 Hit 6-Month Lows As Recession Fears Grow: What's Driving Markets Monday? - SPDR S&P 500 (ARCA:SPY)
1日のレンジ
5.67 6.24
1年のレンジ
4.87 19.75
- 以前の終値
- 5.01
- 始値
- 5.88
- 買値
- 6.24
- 買値
- 6.54
- 安値
- 5.67
- 高値
- 6.24
- 出来高
- 5.212 K
- 1日の変化
- 24.55%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -18.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -53.01%
- 1年の変化
- -12.24%
