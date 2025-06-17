Moedas / SUPN
SUPN: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc
45.88 USD 1.08 (2.41%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do SUPN para hoje mudou para 2.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 44.28 e o mais alto foi 45.89.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
SUPN Notícias
Faixa diária
44.28 45.89
Faixa anual
29.16 46.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 44.80
- Open
- 44.28
- Bid
- 45.88
- Ask
- 46.18
- Low
- 44.28
- High
- 45.89
- Volume
- 296
- Mudança diária
- 2.41%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.07%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 41.13%
- Mudança anual
- 48.43%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh