SUPN: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc

46.04 USD 0.09 (0.20%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio SUPN ha avuto una variazione del -0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.75 e ad un massimo di 46.77.

Segui le dinamiche di Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

Intervallo Giornaliero
45.75 46.77
Intervallo Annuale
29.16 46.78
Chiusura Precedente
46.13
Apertura
46.77
Bid
46.04
Ask
46.34
Minimo
45.75
Massimo
46.77
Volume
2.001 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.20%
Variazione Mensile
2.42%
Variazione Semestrale
41.62%
Variazione Annuale
48.95%
20 settembre, sabato