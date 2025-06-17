Valute / SUPN
SUPN: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc
46.04 USD 0.09 (0.20%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio SUPN ha avuto una variazione del -0.20% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 45.75 e ad un massimo di 46.77.
Segui le dinamiche di Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
SUPN News
Intervallo Giornaliero
45.75 46.77
Intervallo Annuale
29.16 46.78
- Chiusura Precedente
- 46.13
- Apertura
- 46.77
- Bid
- 46.04
- Ask
- 46.34
- Minimo
- 45.75
- Massimo
- 46.77
- Volume
- 2.001 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.20%
- Variazione Mensile
- 2.42%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 41.62%
- Variazione Annuale
- 48.95%
