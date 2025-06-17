통화 / SUPN
SUPN: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc
46.04 USD 0.09 (0.20%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
SUPN 환율이 오늘 -0.20%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 45.75이고 고가는 46.77이었습니다.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
45.75 46.77
년간 변동
29.16 46.78
- 이전 종가
- 46.13
- 시가
- 46.77
- Bid
- 46.04
- Ask
- 46.34
- 저가
- 45.75
- 고가
- 46.77
- 볼륨
- 2.001 K
- 일일 변동
- -0.20%
- 월 변동
- 2.42%
- 6개월 변동
- 41.62%
- 년간 변동율
- 48.95%
20 9월, 토요일