SUPN: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc
43.64 USD 0.35 (0.80%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
SUPN exchange rate has changed by -0.80% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.44 and at a high of 44.20.
Follow Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
SUPN News
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $45.85
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $40 by Piper Sandler
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 43.62 USD
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: A Developing Story That's Cheap Enough (NASDAQ:CPRX)
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Scores RS Rating Upgrade
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $43 from $38 at Stifel
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 40.3 USD
- Supernus (SUPN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Supernus earnings missed by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Biogen's Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, 2025 Outlook Raised, Stock Up
- Cantor Fitzgerald upgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock rating on Qelbree sales outlook
- Biogen Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- Supernus-Sage acquisition clears antitrust hurdle as HSR waiting period expires
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- Scotiabank downgrades Sage Therapeutics stock rating to Sector Perform
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Stock Market Rises In Range Amid Israel-Iran News, Fed Outlook: Weekly Review
- Supernus to acquire Sage Therapeutics stock for $8.50 per share
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Sage Therapeutics Following Acquisition News - Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)
- Sage Therapeutics price target lowered to $8.50 by TD Cowen
- Truist raises Sage Therapeutics price target on Supernus acquisition
- Supernus stock rating reiterated as Piper Sandler questions Sage deal
Daily Range
43.44 44.20
Year Range
29.16 46.78
- Previous Close
- 43.99
- Open
- 43.95
- Bid
- 43.64
- Ask
- 43.94
- Low
- 43.44
- High
- 44.20
- Volume
- 1.006 K
- Daily Change
- -0.80%
- Month Change
- -2.91%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.24%
- Year Change
- 41.18%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%