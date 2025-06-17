通貨 / SUPN
SUPN: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc
46.13 USD 1.33 (2.97%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
SUPNの今日の為替レートは、2.97%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり44.28の安値と46.23の高値で取引されました。
Supernus Pharmaceuticals Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
SUPN News
- Biogen Gets EU Nod for First Postpartum Depression Drug
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals: Heading In The Right Direction (NASDAQ:SUPN)
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at $45.85
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $40 by Piper Sandler
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 43.62 USD
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals: A Developing Story That's Cheap Enough (NASDAQ:CPRX)
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Scores RS Rating Upgrade
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals price target raised to $43 from $38 at Stifel
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock hits 52-week high at 40.3 USD
- Supernus (SUPN) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SUPN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Supernus earnings missed by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Biogen's Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat, 2025 Outlook Raised, Stock Up
- Cantor Fitzgerald upgrades Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock rating on Qelbree sales outlook
- Biogen Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect
- Supernus-Sage acquisition clears antitrust hurdle as HSR waiting period expires
- Third Avenue Small-Cap Value Fund Q2 2025 Letter (TVSVX)
- Scotiabank downgrades Sage Therapeutics stock rating to Sector Perform
- AMG GW&K Small Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Stock Market Rises In Range Amid Israel-Iran News, Fed Outlook: Weekly Review
- Supernus to acquire Sage Therapeutics stock for $8.50 per share
- These Analysts Revise Their Forecasts On Sage Therapeutics Following Acquisition News - Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN), Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)
- Sage Therapeutics price target lowered to $8.50 by TD Cowen
1日のレンジ
44.28 46.23
1年のレンジ
29.16 46.78
- 以前の終値
- 44.80
- 始値
- 44.28
- 買値
- 46.13
- 買値
- 46.43
- 安値
- 44.28
- 高値
- 46.23
- 出来高
- 2.250 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.97%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 2.63%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 41.89%
- 1年の変化
- 49.24%
