STWD: STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST Inc Starwood Property Trust Inc
20.29 USD 0.02 (0.10%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STWD para hoje mudou para 0.10%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 20.17 e o mais alto foi 20.36.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST Inc Starwood Property Trust Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
20.17 20.36
Faixa anual
16.59 21.05
- Fechamento anterior
- 20.27
- Open
- 20.36
- Bid
- 20.29
- Ask
- 20.59
- Low
- 20.17
- High
- 20.36
- Volume
- 913
- Mudança diária
- 0.10%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.05%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.73%
- Mudança anual
- -0.25%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh