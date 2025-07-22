Devises / STWD
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
STWD: STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST Inc Starwood Property Trust Inc
20.21 USD 0.08 (0.39%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de STWD a changé de -0.39% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 20.18 et à un maximum de 20.37.
Suivez la dynamique STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST Inc Starwood Property Trust Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STWD Nouvelles
- Here's How to Play Annaly Stock as Mortgage Rates Continue to Decline
- Starwood Property Trust: Buy This 9% Yield For Recurring Income (NYSE:STWD)
- Better Dividend Stock: AGNC Investment vs. Starwood Property Trust
- Rithm's $1.6B Paramount Play Signal Big City Comeback, Shares React
- Implied Volatility Surging for Starwood Property Trust Stock Options
- Taking Profits For Yield And Growth With David Alton Clark
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 234: $23,400 Allocated $2,493.46 In Projected Dividends
- AGNC vs. STWD: Which High-Yield REIT Delivers Better Stability?
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Stay On The Sidelines (NYSE:BXMT)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Starwood Property Shares Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Expenses Decline Y/Y
- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Starwood Property earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Starwood Property Trust Q2 2025 slides: $0.43 DE per share, strategic acquisition completed
- Brookfield Asset Management stock reaches all-time high at 63.78 USD
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Seeking Monthly Income? This Covered Call Trio May Be All You Need
- I’m Avoiding Most High-Yielding Mortgage REITs, Except For A Few
- Annaly Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Book Value Declines Y/Y
- Brookfield Asset Management stock hits all-time high at 62.66 USD
- Starwood Property: Buy The Dip (NYSE:STWD)
- AGNC Investment Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Book Value Declines Y/Y
- Ares Commercial: Are The Distribution Cuts Over? (NYSE:ACRE)
Range quotidien
20.18 20.37
Range Annuel
16.59 21.05
- Clôture Précédente
- 20.29
- Ouverture
- 20.37
- Bid
- 20.21
- Ask
- 20.51
- Plus Bas
- 20.18
- Plus Haut
- 20.37
- Volume
- 3.016 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.39%
- Changement Mensuel
- 0.65%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 2.33%
- Changement Annuel
- -0.64%
20 septembre, samedi