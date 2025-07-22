CotationsSections
STWD: STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST Inc Starwood Property Trust Inc

20.21 USD 0.08 (0.39%)
Secteur: Immobilier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de STWD a changé de -0.39% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 20.18 et à un maximum de 20.37.

Suivez la dynamique STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST Inc Starwood Property Trust Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
20.18 20.37
Range Annuel
16.59 21.05
Clôture Précédente
20.29
Ouverture
20.37
Bid
20.21
Ask
20.51
Plus Bas
20.18
Plus Haut
20.37
Volume
3.016 K
Changement quotidien
-0.39%
Changement Mensuel
0.65%
Changement à 6 Mois
2.33%
Changement Annuel
-0.64%
