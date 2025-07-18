Divisas / STWD
STWD: STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST Inc Starwood Property Trust Inc
20.27 USD 0.09 (0.45%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de STWD de hoy ha cambiado un 0.45%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 20.17, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 20.48.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST Inc Starwood Property Trust Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
STWD News
Rango diario
20.17 20.48
Rango anual
16.59 21.05
- Cierres anteriores
- 20.18
- Open
- 20.21
- Bid
- 20.27
- Ask
- 20.57
- Low
- 20.17
- High
- 20.48
- Volumen
- 3.917 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.45%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.95%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2.63%
- Cambio anual
- -0.34%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B