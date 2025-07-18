Currencies / STWD
STWD: STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST Inc Starwood Property Trust Inc
20.22 USD 0.12 (0.59%)
Sector: Real Estate Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STWD exchange rate has changed by -0.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 20.18 and at a high of 20.42.
Follow STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST Inc Starwood Property Trust Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
STWD News
- Implied Volatility Surging for Starwood Property Trust Stock Options
- Taking Profits For Yield And Growth With David Alton Clark
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 234: $23,400 Allocated $2,493.46 In Projected Dividends
- AGNC vs. STWD: Which High-Yield REIT Delivers Better Stability?
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Stay On The Sidelines (NYSE:BXMT)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Starwood Property Shares Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Expenses Decline Y/Y
- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Starwood Property earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Starwood Property Trust Q2 2025 slides: $0.43 DE per share, strategic acquisition completed
- Brookfield Asset Management stock reaches all-time high at 63.78 USD
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Seeking Monthly Income? This Covered Call Trio May Be All You Need
- I’m Avoiding Most High-Yielding Mortgage REITs, Except For A Few
- Annaly Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Book Value Declines Y/Y
- Brookfield Asset Management stock hits all-time high at 62.66 USD
- Starwood Property: Buy The Dip (NYSE:STWD)
- AGNC Investment Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Book Value Declines Y/Y
- Ares Commercial: Are The Distribution Cuts Over? (NYSE:ACRE)
- Starwood Property Trust: A Major Dive Into Net Lease (NYSE:STWD)
- Starwood Property Trust stock rating reiterated amid interest rate volatility
- Orchid vs. Starwood: Which Mortgage REIT Has Better Upside?
- Starwood Property Trust raises $501.5 million in common stock offering
Daily Range
20.18 20.42
Year Range
16.59 21.05
- Previous Close
- 20.34
- Open
- 20.32
- Bid
- 20.22
- Ask
- 20.52
- Low
- 20.18
- High
- 20.42
- Volume
- 1.745 K
- Daily Change
- -0.59%
- Month Change
- 0.70%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.38%
- Year Change
- -0.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%