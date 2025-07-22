Valute / STWD
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
STWD: STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST Inc Starwood Property Trust Inc
20.21 USD 0.08 (0.39%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STWD ha avuto una variazione del -0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.18 e ad un massimo di 20.37.
Segui le dinamiche di STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST Inc Starwood Property Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STWD News
- Here's How to Play Annaly Stock as Mortgage Rates Continue to Decline
- Starwood Property Trust: Buy This 9% Yield For Recurring Income (NYSE:STWD)
- Better Dividend Stock: AGNC Investment vs. Starwood Property Trust
- Rithm's $1.6B Paramount Play Signal Big City Comeback, Shares React
- Implied Volatility Surging for Starwood Property Trust Stock Options
- Taking Profits For Yield And Growth With David Alton Clark
- Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Week 234: $23,400 Allocated $2,493.46 In Projected Dividends
- AGNC vs. STWD: Which High-Yield REIT Delivers Better Stability?
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust: Stay On The Sidelines (NYSE:BXMT)
- Powell Pivot Sparks REIT Rebound
- Inflation Fails To Chill Fed Cut Momentum
- Starwood Property Shares Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, Expenses Decline Y/Y
- Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Starwood Property earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Starwood Property Trust Q2 2025 slides: $0.43 DE per share, strategic acquisition completed
- Brookfield Asset Management stock reaches all-time high at 63.78 USD
- Behind The (Revised) Curve
- Seeking Monthly Income? This Covered Call Trio May Be All You Need
- I’m Avoiding Most High-Yielding Mortgage REITs, Except For A Few
- Annaly Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Book Value Declines Y/Y
- Brookfield Asset Management stock hits all-time high at 62.66 USD
- Starwood Property: Buy The Dip (NYSE:STWD)
- AGNC Investment Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Book Value Declines Y/Y
- Ares Commercial: Are The Distribution Cuts Over? (NYSE:ACRE)
Intervallo Giornaliero
20.18 20.37
Intervallo Annuale
16.59 21.05
- Chiusura Precedente
- 20.29
- Apertura
- 20.37
- Bid
- 20.21
- Ask
- 20.51
- Minimo
- 20.18
- Massimo
- 20.37
- Volume
- 3.016 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.65%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.33%
- Variazione Annuale
- -0.64%
20 settembre, sabato