STWD: STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST Inc Starwood Property Trust Inc

20.21 USD 0.08 (0.39%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STWD ha avuto una variazione del -0.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 20.18 e ad un massimo di 20.37.

Segui le dinamiche di STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST Inc Starwood Property Trust Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
20.18 20.37
Intervallo Annuale
16.59 21.05
Chiusura Precedente
20.29
Apertura
20.37
Bid
20.21
Ask
20.51
Minimo
20.18
Massimo
20.37
Volume
3.016 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.39%
Variazione Mensile
0.65%
Variazione Semestrale
2.33%
Variazione Annuale
-0.64%
