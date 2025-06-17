Moedas / STOK
STOK: Stoke Therapeutics Inc
22.81 USD 0.07 (0.31%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STOK para hoje mudou para 0.31%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 22.61 e o mais alto foi 23.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Stoke Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
22.61 23.37
Faixa anual
5.35 24.60
- Fechamento anterior
- 22.74
- Open
- 22.74
- Bid
- 22.81
- Ask
- 23.11
- Low
- 22.61
- High
- 23.37
- Volume
- 576
- Mudança diária
- 0.31%
- Mudança mensal
- 15.26%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 246.13%
- Mudança anual
- 86.05%
