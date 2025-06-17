통화 / STOK
STOK: Stoke Therapeutics Inc
22.90 USD 0.60 (2.55%)
부문: 헬스케어 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
STOK 환율이 오늘 -2.55%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 22.25이고 고가는 23.38이었습니다.
Stoke Therapeutics Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
STOK News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Hims & Hers Leads 14 Growth Stocks Amid Medical Boom
- Nvidia Leads 13 Stocks, Including 2 That Hit Record Highs, Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders Watchlist And More
- Stoke Therapeutics stock reaches 52-week high at 20.5 USD
- Stoke Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 19.91 USD
- Zorevunersen shows potential for Dravet syndrome treatment in 3-year data
- Stoke Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at $18.61
- Stoke Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $28 at BTIG on Zorevunersen data
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Earnings call transcript: Stoke Therapeutics beats Q2 2025 expectations
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Stoke Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Stoke Therapeutics Q2 2025 slides: Phase 3 Dravet trial underway, ADOA program advances
- First Dravet syndrome patient dosed in Phase 3 trial of zorevunersen
- Biogen, Stoke dose first patient in phase 3 Dravet syndrome trial
- Merus N.V. (MRUS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Philip Morris, Adv Micro Device lead market cap stock movers Tuesday
- Jefferies starts Stoke at Buy, sees $1 bln+ opportunity in rare epilepsy drug
- This Verint Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD), American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)
- Jefferies initiates Stoke Therapeutics stock with Buy rating on epilepsy drug potential
- Stoke Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on positive study data
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Stoke Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
일일 변동 비율
22.25 23.38
년간 변동
5.35 24.60
- 이전 종가
- 23.50
- 시가
- 23.38
- Bid
- 22.90
- Ask
- 23.20
- 저가
- 22.25
- 고가
- 23.38
- 볼륨
- 2.166 K
- 일일 변동
- -2.55%
- 월 변동
- 15.72%
- 6개월 변동
- 247.50%
- 년간 변동율
- 86.79%
20 9월, 토요일