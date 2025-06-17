QuotazioniSezioni
STOK
STOK: Stoke Therapeutics Inc

22.90 USD 0.60 (2.55%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STOK ha avuto una variazione del -2.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.25 e ad un massimo di 23.38.

Segui le dinamiche di Stoke Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
22.25 23.38
Intervallo Annuale
5.35 24.60
Chiusura Precedente
23.50
Apertura
23.38
Bid
22.90
Ask
23.20
Minimo
22.25
Massimo
23.38
Volume
2.166 K
Variazione giornaliera
-2.55%
Variazione Mensile
15.72%
Variazione Semestrale
247.50%
Variazione Annuale
86.79%
