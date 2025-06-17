Valute / STOK
STOK: Stoke Therapeutics Inc
22.90 USD 0.60 (2.55%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STOK ha avuto una variazione del -2.55% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 22.25 e ad un massimo di 23.38.
Segui le dinamiche di Stoke Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
STOK News
Intervallo Giornaliero
22.25 23.38
Intervallo Annuale
5.35 24.60
- Chiusura Precedente
- 23.50
- Apertura
- 23.38
- Bid
- 22.90
- Ask
- 23.20
- Minimo
- 22.25
- Massimo
- 23.38
- Volume
- 2.166 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -2.55%
- Variazione Mensile
- 15.72%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 247.50%
- Variazione Annuale
- 86.79%
20 settembre, sabato