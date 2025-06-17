Währungen / STOK
STOK: Stoke Therapeutics Inc
22.88 USD 0.62 (2.64%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von STOK hat sich für heute um -2.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.38 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Stoke Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
STOK News
Tagesspanne
22.85 23.38
Jahresspanne
5.35 24.60
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 23.50
- Eröffnung
- 23.38
- Bid
- 22.88
- Ask
- 23.18
- Tief
- 22.85
- Hoch
- 23.38
- Volumen
- 116
- Tagesänderung
- -2.64%
- Monatsänderung
- 15.61%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- 247.19%
- Jahresänderung
- 86.62%
