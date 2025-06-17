KurseKategorien
Währungen / STOK
Zurück zum Aktien

STOK: Stoke Therapeutics Inc

22.88 USD 0.62 (2.64%)
Sektor: Gesundheitswesen Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von STOK hat sich für heute um -2.64% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 22.85 bis zu einem Hoch von 23.38 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Stoke Therapeutics Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

STOK News

Tagesspanne
22.85 23.38
Jahresspanne
5.35 24.60
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
23.50
Eröffnung
23.38
Bid
22.88
Ask
23.18
Tief
22.85
Hoch
23.38
Volumen
116
Tagesänderung
-2.64%
Monatsänderung
15.61%
6-Monatsänderung
247.19%
Jahresänderung
86.62%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K