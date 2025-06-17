CotationsSections
STOK: Stoke Therapeutics Inc

22.90 USD 0.60 (2.55%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de STOK a changé de -2.55% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 22.25 et à un maximum de 23.38.

Suivez la dynamique Stoke Therapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
22.25 23.38
Range Annuel
5.35 24.60
Clôture Précédente
23.50
Ouverture
23.38
Bid
22.90
Ask
23.20
Plus Bas
22.25
Plus Haut
23.38
Volume
2.166 K
Changement quotidien
-2.55%
Changement Mensuel
15.72%
Changement à 6 Mois
247.50%
Changement Annuel
86.79%
