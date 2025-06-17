Currencies / STOK
STOK: Stoke Therapeutics Inc
23.16 USD 0.24 (1.03%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STOK exchange rate has changed by -1.03% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.00 and at a high of 23.58.
Follow Stoke Therapeutics Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
STOK News
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Hims & Hers Leads 14 Growth Stocks Amid Medical Boom
- Nvidia Leads 13 Stocks, Including 2 That Hit Record Highs, Onto Best Stock Lists. Check Out The IBD 50, Sector Leaders Watchlist And More
- Stoke Therapeutics stock reaches 52-week high at 20.5 USD
- Stoke Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at 19.91 USD
- Zorevunersen shows potential for Dravet syndrome treatment in 3-year data
- Stoke Therapeutics stock hits 52-week high at $18.61
- Stoke Therapeutics stock price target lowered to $28 at BTIG on Zorevunersen data
- AMD, GE Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Wednesday
- Earnings call transcript: Stoke Therapeutics beats Q2 2025 expectations
- Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Stoke Therapeutics earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Stoke Therapeutics Q2 2025 slides: Phase 3 Dravet trial underway, ADOA program advances
- First Dravet syndrome patient dosed in Phase 3 trial of zorevunersen
- Biogen, Stoke dose first patient in phase 3 Dravet syndrome trial
- Merus N.V. (MRUS) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- Analysts Estimate Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (STOK) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Philip Morris, Adv Micro Device lead market cap stock movers Tuesday
- Jefferies starts Stoke at Buy, sees $1 bln+ opportunity in rare epilepsy drug
- This Verint Analyst Begins Coverage On A Bullish Note; Here Are Top 5 Initiations For Friday - Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD), American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)
- Jefferies initiates Stoke Therapeutics stock with Buy rating on epilepsy drug potential
- Stoke Therapeutics stock maintains Buy rating at H.C. Wainwright on positive study data
- Tracking Baker Brothers Portfolio – Q1 2025 Update
- Stoke Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
