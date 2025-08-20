Moedas / STNE
STNE: StoneCo Ltd - Class A
19.18 USD 0.16 (0.84%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STNE para hoje mudou para 0.84%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.77 e o mais alto foi 19.23.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas StoneCo Ltd - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Faixa diária
18.77 19.23
Faixa anual
7.72 19.38
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.02
- Open
- 18.77
- Bid
- 19.18
- Ask
- 19.48
- Low
- 18.77
- High
- 19.23
- Volume
- 11.435 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.84%
- Mudança mensal
- 18.76%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 83.19%
- Mudança anual
- 71.56%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
- $49.2 bilh
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $151.0 bilh