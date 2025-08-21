통화 / STNE
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
STNE: StoneCo Ltd - Class A
19.40 USD 0.22 (1.15%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
STNE 환율이 오늘 1.15%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 18.92이고 고가는 19.62이었습니다.
StoneCo Ltd - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STNE News
- StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- How NYT's Digital Subscriptions Are Changing Revenue Dynamics
- 2 Intriguing Tech Stocks to Buy under $20: STNE, PATH
- PayPal vs. StoneCo: Which Fintech Stock Offers Greater Upside Now?
- StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Is Up 5.04% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Wall Street Analysts See StoneCo (STNE) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- Nvidia Couldn't Make It 3 In A Row — But This S&P 500 Stock Did
- STNE or INFA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- 5 Undervalued Stocks That Are Worth Buying in September
- StoneCo price target raised to $25 from $15 at BofA Securities
- China Stock Vaults 250% As S&P 500 Scores Record Gains In 2025; Back In Buy Zone
- Buffett Is Out Of This Fintech Stock, But Now It's Back In A Buy Zone
- Is XYZ Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell After Its 30% Three-Month Rally?
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- StoneCo Q2: No Reason To Ease Off The Gas (NASDAQ:STNE)
- Outranking Visa, Mastercard, This Fintech Charges Toward Breakout — With This Caveat
- StoneCo Stock Gets IBD Stock Rating Upgrade
- Zacks.com featured highlights StoneCo, CVS Health, Integer and USANA Health Sciences
- Earnings call transcript: StoneCo Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations with strong EPS
- Unity Software Partners With Globant to Enhance Global Tech Adoption
- 4 Value Stocks Every Investor Should Hold in Volatile Times
- Value Investing: 5 Undervalued Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio
일일 변동 비율
18.92 19.62
년간 변동
7.72 19.62
- 이전 종가
- 19.18
- 시가
- 18.96
- Bid
- 19.40
- Ask
- 19.70
- 저가
- 18.92
- 고가
- 19.62
- 볼륨
- 10.720 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.15%
- 월 변동
- 20.12%
- 6개월 변동
- 85.29%
- 년간 변동율
- 73.52%
20 9월, 토요일