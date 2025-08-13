Currencies / STNE
STNE: StoneCo Ltd - Class A
18.83 USD 0.18 (0.97%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STNE exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.58 and at a high of 18.98.
Follow StoneCo Ltd - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
18.58 18.98
Year Range
7.72 18.98
- Previous Close
- 18.65
- Open
- 18.87
- Bid
- 18.83
- Ask
- 19.13
- Low
- 18.58
- High
- 18.98
- Volume
- 11.765 K
- Daily Change
- 0.97%
- Month Change
- 16.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 79.85%
- Year Change
- 68.43%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev