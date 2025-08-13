QuotesSections
STNE: StoneCo Ltd - Class A

18.83 USD 0.18 (0.97%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

STNE exchange rate has changed by 0.97% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 18.58 and at a high of 18.98.

Follow StoneCo Ltd - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
18.58 18.98
Year Range
7.72 18.98
Previous Close
18.65
Open
18.87
Bid
18.83
Ask
19.13
Low
18.58
High
18.98
Volume
11.765 K
Daily Change
0.97%
Month Change
16.59%
6 Months Change
79.85%
Year Change
68.43%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev