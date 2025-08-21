Valute / STNE
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
STNE: StoneCo Ltd - Class A
19.40 USD 0.22 (1.15%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STNE ha avuto una variazione del 1.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.92 e ad un massimo di 19.62.
Segui le dinamiche di StoneCo Ltd - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STNE News
- StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
- StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- How NYT's Digital Subscriptions Are Changing Revenue Dynamics
- 2 Intriguing Tech Stocks to Buy under $20: STNE, PATH
- PayPal vs. StoneCo: Which Fintech Stock Offers Greater Upside Now?
- StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Is Up 5.04% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Wall Street Analysts See StoneCo (STNE) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- Nvidia Couldn't Make It 3 In A Row — But This S&P 500 Stock Did
- STNE or INFA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- 5 Undervalued Stocks That Are Worth Buying in September
- StoneCo price target raised to $25 from $15 at BofA Securities
- China Stock Vaults 250% As S&P 500 Scores Record Gains In 2025; Back In Buy Zone
- Buffett Is Out Of This Fintech Stock, But Now It's Back In A Buy Zone
- Is XYZ Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell After Its 30% Three-Month Rally?
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- StoneCo Q2: No Reason To Ease Off The Gas (NASDAQ:STNE)
- Outranking Visa, Mastercard, This Fintech Charges Toward Breakout — With This Caveat
- StoneCo Stock Gets IBD Stock Rating Upgrade
- Zacks.com featured highlights StoneCo, CVS Health, Integer and USANA Health Sciences
- Earnings call transcript: StoneCo Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations with strong EPS
- Unity Software Partners With Globant to Enhance Global Tech Adoption
- 4 Value Stocks Every Investor Should Hold in Volatile Times
- Value Investing: 5 Undervalued Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.92 19.62
Intervallo Annuale
7.72 19.62
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.18
- Apertura
- 18.96
- Bid
- 19.40
- Ask
- 19.70
- Minimo
- 18.92
- Massimo
- 19.62
- Volume
- 10.720 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.15%
- Variazione Mensile
- 20.12%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 85.29%
- Variazione Annuale
- 73.52%
21 settembre, domenica