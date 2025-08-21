QuotazioniSezioni
STNE
STNE: StoneCo Ltd - Class A

19.40 USD 0.22 (1.15%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STNE ha avuto una variazione del 1.15% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.92 e ad un massimo di 19.62.

Segui le dinamiche di StoneCo Ltd - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
18.92 19.62
Intervallo Annuale
7.72 19.62
Chiusura Precedente
19.18
Apertura
18.96
Bid
19.40
Ask
19.70
Minimo
18.92
Massimo
19.62
Volume
10.720 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.15%
Variazione Mensile
20.12%
Variazione Semestrale
85.29%
Variazione Annuale
73.52%
