货币 / STNE
STNE: StoneCo Ltd - Class A
19.02 USD 0.19 (1.01%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STNE汇率已更改1.01%。当日，交易品种以低点18.74和高点19.38进行交易。
关注StoneCo Ltd - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STNE新闻
- StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
- How NYT's Digital Subscriptions Are Changing Revenue Dynamics
- 2 Intriguing Tech Stocks to Buy under $20: STNE, PATH
- PayPal vs. StoneCo: Which Fintech Stock Offers Greater Upside Now?
- StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Is Up 5.04% in One Week: What You Should Know
- Wall Street Analysts See StoneCo (STNE) as a Buy: Should You Invest?
- Best Value Stocks to Buy for September 11th
- Nvidia Couldn't Make It 3 In A Row — But This S&P 500 Stock Did
- STNE or INFA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- 5 Undervalued Stocks That Are Worth Buying in September
- StoneCo price target raised to $25 from $15 at BofA Securities
- China Stock Vaults 250% As S&P 500 Scores Record Gains In 2025; Back In Buy Zone
- Buffett Is Out Of This Fintech Stock, But Now It's Back In A Buy Zone
- Is XYZ Stock a Buy, Hold or Sell After Its 30% Three-Month Rally?
- Nvidia Leads 14 Hot Hot Stocks Onto Various IBD Watchlists: Check Out Other Top Performers On The IBD 50, Stock Spotlight And More
- StoneCo Q2: No Reason To Ease Off The Gas (NASDAQ:STNE)
- Outranking Visa, Mastercard, This Fintech Charges Toward Breakout — With This Caveat
- StoneCo Stock Gets IBD Stock Rating Upgrade
- Zacks.com featured highlights StoneCo, CVS Health, Integer and USANA Health Sciences
- Earnings call transcript: StoneCo Q2 2025 earnings beat expectations with strong EPS
- Unity Software Partners With Globant to Enhance Global Tech Adoption
- 4 Value Stocks Every Investor Should Hold in Volatile Times
- Value Investing: 5 Undervalued Stocks Worth Adding to Your Portfolio
- STNE or INFA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
日范围
18.74 19.38
年范围
7.72 19.38
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.83
- 开盘价
- 18.95
- 卖价
- 19.02
- 买价
- 19.32
- 最低价
- 18.74
- 最高价
- 19.38
- 交易量
- 10.957 K
- 日变化
- 1.01%
- 月变化
- 17.77%
- 6个月变化
- 81.66%
- 年变化
- 70.13%
18 九月, 星期四
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 3.7
- 前值
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 7.6
- 前值
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 282 K
- 前值
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 1.935 M
- 前值
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -0.2%
- 前值
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- $123.1 B
- 前值
- $150.8 B