Moedas / STGW
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
STGW: Stagwell Inc - Class A
5.34 USD 0.13 (2.50%)
Setor: Serviços de comunicação Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do STGW para hoje mudou para 2.50%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.21 e o mais alto foi 5.37.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Stagwell Inc - Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STGW Notícias
- Stagwell and Żabka launch consumer analytics tool for Polish market
- Stagwell appoints Slavi Samardzija as chief data and platforms officer
- Criteo: Setting The Stage For Sustainable, Margin-Accretive Growth Beyond The Noise
- Stagwell (STGW) Q2 Revenue Rises 5%
- Stagwell Q2 2025 presentation highlights AI strategy as stock jumps 10%
- Stagwell (STGW) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Stagwell beats Q2 revenue estimates, shares edge higher
- Stagwell earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate National CineMedia (NCMI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Stagwell (STGW) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Stagwell announces leadership changes to support growth strategy
- Touchstone High Yield Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (THYAX)
- New Duckbill Research Reveals Americans Are Overwhelmed, Out of Time, and Going At it Alone
- STAGWELL’S (STGW) CONSULUM AND PARTNERS LAUNCH MAYDAN SPORTS: A GLOBAL SPORTS ENGAGEMENT COLLECTIVE DEDICATED TO THE MENA REGION
- Stagwell’s (NASDAQ: STGW) PRophet Expands Global Partnership with Hootsuite to Power the Future of Social and Media Intelligence through AI
- JUNE HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: TRUMP APPROVAL STRONGEST ON IMMIGRATION AND 56% OF VOTERS SUPPORT BRINGING IN THE NATIONAL GUARD TO STAVE OFF RIOTS
- Stagwell (STGW) Announces the Launch of Unreasonable Studios (UNR), A Full-Service Creative Production Company
- SPECIAL REPORT: JUNE HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: MAJORITY OF VOTERS SAY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHOULD SUPPORT ISRAEL’S EFFORT TO TAKE OUT IRAN’S NUCLEAR WEAPONS PROGRAM
- Stagwell (STGW) Unveils Official News Network as an Extension of its Future of News Initiative, Allowing Clients Direct Access to Leading News Publishers
- The Marketing Cloud Launches Cutting-Edge Platform to Simplify Marketing Workflows
- Serena Williams Joins Stagwell’s (STGW) SPORT BEACH 2025 Roster
- Stagwell (STGW) Chairman and CEO Mark Penn to Discuss the Irreplaceable Power of Human Creativity on the Main Stage of Cannes Lions
- Stagwell (STGW) CEO and Chairman Mark Penn to Host Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit to Discuss the Future of Marketing
- Stagwell: Connection With Large Brands, Digital Transformation Growth, Cheap (STGW)
Faixa diária
5.21 5.37
Faixa anual
4.03 8.19
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.21
- Open
- 5.23
- Bid
- 5.34
- Ask
- 5.64
- Low
- 5.21
- High
- 5.37
- Volume
- 475
- Mudança diária
- 2.50%
- Mudança mensal
- -5.32%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -11.00%
- Mudança anual
- -24.04%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh