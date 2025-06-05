통화 / STGW
STGW: Stagwell Inc - Class A
5.09 USD 0.21 (3.96%)
부문: 커뮤니케이션 서비스 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
STGW 환율이 오늘 -3.96%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 5.07이고 고가는 5.36이었습니다.
Stagwell Inc - Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
일일 변동 비율
5.07 5.36
년간 변동
4.03 8.19
- 이전 종가
- 5.30
- 시가
- 5.30
- Bid
- 5.09
- Ask
- 5.39
- 저가
- 5.07
- 고가
- 5.36
- 볼륨
- 3.064 K
- 일일 변동
- -3.96%
- 월 변동
- -9.75%
- 6개월 변동
- -15.17%
- 년간 변동율
- -27.60%
20 9월, 토요일