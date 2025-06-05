通貨 / STGW
STGW: Stagwell Inc - Class A
5.30 USD 0.09 (1.73%)
セクター: 通信サービス ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
STGWの今日の為替レートは、1.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり5.21の安値と5.37の高値で取引されました。
Stagwell Inc - Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
STGW News
- Stagwell and Żabka launch consumer analytics tool for Polish market
- Stagwell appoints Slavi Samardzija as chief data and platforms officer
- Criteo: Setting The Stage For Sustainable, Margin-Accretive Growth Beyond The Noise
- Stagwell (STGW) Q2 Revenue Rises 5%
- Stagwell Q2 2025 presentation highlights AI strategy as stock jumps 10%
- Stagwell (STGW) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Stagwell beats Q2 revenue estimates, shares edge higher
- Stagwell earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate National CineMedia (NCMI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Stagwell (STGW) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Stagwell announces leadership changes to support growth strategy
- Touchstone High Yield Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (THYAX)
- New Duckbill Research Reveals Americans Are Overwhelmed, Out of Time, and Going At it Alone
- STAGWELL’S (STGW) CONSULUM AND PARTNERS LAUNCH MAYDAN SPORTS: A GLOBAL SPORTS ENGAGEMENT COLLECTIVE DEDICATED TO THE MENA REGION
- Stagwell’s (NASDAQ: STGW) PRophet Expands Global Partnership with Hootsuite to Power the Future of Social and Media Intelligence through AI
- JUNE HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: TRUMP APPROVAL STRONGEST ON IMMIGRATION AND 56% OF VOTERS SUPPORT BRINGING IN THE NATIONAL GUARD TO STAVE OFF RIOTS
- Stagwell (STGW) Announces the Launch of Unreasonable Studios (UNR), A Full-Service Creative Production Company
- SPECIAL REPORT: JUNE HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: MAJORITY OF VOTERS SAY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHOULD SUPPORT ISRAEL’S EFFORT TO TAKE OUT IRAN’S NUCLEAR WEAPONS PROGRAM
- Stagwell (STGW) Unveils Official News Network as an Extension of its Future of News Initiative, Allowing Clients Direct Access to Leading News Publishers
- The Marketing Cloud Launches Cutting-Edge Platform to Simplify Marketing Workflows
- Serena Williams Joins Stagwell’s (STGW) SPORT BEACH 2025 Roster
- Stagwell (STGW) Chairman and CEO Mark Penn to Discuss the Irreplaceable Power of Human Creativity on the Main Stage of Cannes Lions
- Stagwell (STGW) CEO and Chairman Mark Penn to Host Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit to Discuss the Future of Marketing
- Stagwell: Connection With Large Brands, Digital Transformation Growth, Cheap (STGW)
1日のレンジ
5.21 5.37
1年のレンジ
4.03 8.19
- 以前の終値
- 5.21
- 始値
- 5.23
- 買値
- 5.30
- 買値
- 5.60
- 安値
- 5.21
- 高値
- 5.37
- 出来高
- 1.822 K
- 1日の変化
- 1.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -6.03%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -11.67%
- 1年の変化
- -24.61%
