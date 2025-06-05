Währungen / STGW
STGW: Stagwell Inc - Class A
5.24 USD 0.06 (1.13%)
Sektor: Kommunikationsdienste Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von STGW hat sich für heute um -1.13% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 5.21 bis zu einem Hoch von 5.36 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Stagwell Inc - Class A-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
STGW News
- Stagwell and Żabka launch consumer analytics tool for Polish market
- Stagwell appoints Slavi Samardzija as chief data and platforms officer
- Criteo: Setting The Stage For Sustainable, Margin-Accretive Growth Beyond The Noise
- Stagwell (STGW) Q2 Revenue Rises 5%
- Stagwell Q2 2025 presentation highlights AI strategy as stock jumps 10%
- Stagwell (STGW) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Stagwell beats Q2 revenue estimates, shares edge higher
- Stagwell earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate National CineMedia (NCMI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Stagwell (STGW) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Stagwell announces leadership changes to support growth strategy
- Touchstone High Yield Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (THYAX)
- New Duckbill Research Reveals Americans Are Overwhelmed, Out of Time, and Going At it Alone
- STAGWELL’S (STGW) CONSULUM AND PARTNERS LAUNCH MAYDAN SPORTS: A GLOBAL SPORTS ENGAGEMENT COLLECTIVE DEDICATED TO THE MENA REGION
- Stagwell’s (NASDAQ: STGW) PRophet Expands Global Partnership with Hootsuite to Power the Future of Social and Media Intelligence through AI
- JUNE HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: TRUMP APPROVAL STRONGEST ON IMMIGRATION AND 56% OF VOTERS SUPPORT BRINGING IN THE NATIONAL GUARD TO STAVE OFF RIOTS
- Stagwell (STGW) Announces the Launch of Unreasonable Studios (UNR), A Full-Service Creative Production Company
- SPECIAL REPORT: JUNE HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: MAJORITY OF VOTERS SAY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHOULD SUPPORT ISRAEL’S EFFORT TO TAKE OUT IRAN’S NUCLEAR WEAPONS PROGRAM
- Stagwell (STGW) Unveils Official News Network as an Extension of its Future of News Initiative, Allowing Clients Direct Access to Leading News Publishers
- The Marketing Cloud Launches Cutting-Edge Platform to Simplify Marketing Workflows
- Serena Williams Joins Stagwell’s (STGW) SPORT BEACH 2025 Roster
- Stagwell (STGW) Chairman and CEO Mark Penn to Discuss the Irreplaceable Power of Human Creativity on the Main Stage of Cannes Lions
- Stagwell (STGW) CEO and Chairman Mark Penn to Host Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit to Discuss the Future of Marketing
- Stagwell: Connection With Large Brands, Digital Transformation Growth, Cheap (STGW)
Tagesspanne
5.21 5.36
Jahresspanne
4.03 8.19
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 5.30
- Eröffnung
- 5.30
- Bid
- 5.24
- Ask
- 5.54
- Tief
- 5.21
- Hoch
- 5.36
- Volumen
- 590
- Tagesänderung
- -1.13%
- Monatsänderung
- -7.09%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -12.67%
- Jahresänderung
- -25.46%
