货币 / STGW
STGW: Stagwell Inc - Class A
5.25 USD 0.06 (1.13%)
版块: 通讯服务 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日STGW汇率已更改-1.13%。当日，交易品种以低点5.14和高点5.31进行交易。
关注Stagwell Inc - Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
STGW新闻
日范围
5.14 5.31
年范围
4.03 8.19
- 前一天收盘价
- 5.31
- 开盘价
- 5.30
- 卖价
- 5.25
- 买价
- 5.55
- 最低价
- 5.14
- 最高价
- 5.31
- 交易量
- 2.086 K
- 日变化
- -1.13%
- 月变化
- -6.91%
- 6个月变化
- -12.50%
- 年变化
- -25.32%
