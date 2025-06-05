Currencies / STGW
STGW: Stagwell Inc - Class A
5.25 USD 0.06 (1.13%)
Sector: Communication Services Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
STGW exchange rate has changed by -1.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.14 and at a high of 5.31.
Follow Stagwell Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
STGW News
- Stagwell and Żabka launch consumer analytics tool for Polish market
- Stagwell appoints Slavi Samardzija as chief data and platforms officer
- Criteo: Setting The Stage For Sustainable, Margin-Accretive Growth Beyond The Noise
- Stagwell (STGW) Q2 Revenue Rises 5%
- Stagwell Q2 2025 presentation highlights AI strategy as stock jumps 10%
- Stagwell (STGW) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Stagwell beats Q2 revenue estimates, shares edge higher
- Stagwell earnings matched, revenue topped estimates
- Analysts Estimate National CineMedia (NCMI) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for
- Stagwell (STGW) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- Stagwell announces leadership changes to support growth strategy
- Touchstone High Yield Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (THYAX)
- New Duckbill Research Reveals Americans Are Overwhelmed, Out of Time, and Going At it Alone
- STAGWELL’S (STGW) CONSULUM AND PARTNERS LAUNCH MAYDAN SPORTS: A GLOBAL SPORTS ENGAGEMENT COLLECTIVE DEDICATED TO THE MENA REGION
- Stagwell’s (NASDAQ: STGW) PRophet Expands Global Partnership with Hootsuite to Power the Future of Social and Media Intelligence through AI
- JUNE HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: TRUMP APPROVAL STRONGEST ON IMMIGRATION AND 56% OF VOTERS SUPPORT BRINGING IN THE NATIONAL GUARD TO STAVE OFF RIOTS
- Stagwell (STGW) Announces the Launch of Unreasonable Studios (UNR), A Full-Service Creative Production Company
- SPECIAL REPORT: JUNE HARVARD CAPS / HARRIS POLL: MAJORITY OF VOTERS SAY TRUMP ADMINISTRATION SHOULD SUPPORT ISRAEL’S EFFORT TO TAKE OUT IRAN’S NUCLEAR WEAPONS PROGRAM
- Stagwell (STGW) Unveils Official News Network as an Extension of its Future of News Initiative, Allowing Clients Direct Access to Leading News Publishers
- The Marketing Cloud Launches Cutting-Edge Platform to Simplify Marketing Workflows
- Serena Williams Joins Stagwell’s (STGW) SPORT BEACH 2025 Roster
- Stagwell (STGW) Chairman and CEO Mark Penn to Discuss the Irreplaceable Power of Human Creativity on the Main Stage of Cannes Lions
- Stagwell (STGW) CEO and Chairman Mark Penn to Host Ask Me Anything (AMA) on Reddit to Discuss the Future of Marketing
- Stagwell: Connection With Large Brands, Digital Transformation Growth, Cheap (STGW)
Daily Range
5.14 5.31
Year Range
4.03 8.19
- Previous Close
- 5.31
- Open
- 5.30
- Bid
- 5.25
- Ask
- 5.55
- Low
- 5.14
- High
- 5.31
- Volume
- 2.086 K
- Daily Change
- -1.13%
- Month Change
- -6.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -12.50%
- Year Change
- -25.32%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%