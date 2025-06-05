Valute / STGW
STGW: Stagwell Inc - Class A
5.09 USD 0.21 (3.96%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio STGW ha avuto una variazione del -3.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.07 e ad un massimo di 5.36.
Segui le dinamiche di Stagwell Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
5.07 5.36
Intervallo Annuale
4.03 8.19
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.30
- Apertura
- 5.30
- Bid
- 5.09
- Ask
- 5.39
- Minimo
- 5.07
- Massimo
- 5.36
- Volume
- 3.064 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -3.96%
- Variazione Mensile
- -9.75%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -15.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- -27.60%
20 settembre, sabato