STGW: Stagwell Inc - Class A

5.09 USD 0.21 (3.96%)
Settore: Servizi di Comunicazione Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio STGW ha avuto una variazione del -3.96% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 5.07 e ad un massimo di 5.36.

Segui le dinamiche di Stagwell Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
5.07 5.36
Intervallo Annuale
4.03 8.19
Chiusura Precedente
5.30
Apertura
5.30
Bid
5.09
Ask
5.39
Minimo
5.07
Massimo
5.36
Volume
3.064 K
Variazione giornaliera
-3.96%
Variazione Mensile
-9.75%
Variazione Semestrale
-15.17%
Variazione Annuale
-27.60%
