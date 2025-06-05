Divisas / STGW
STGW: Stagwell Inc - Class A
5.21 USD 0.04 (0.76%)
Sector: Servicios de Comunicación Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de STGW de hoy ha cambiado un -0.76%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 5.21, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 5.45.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Stagwell Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
5.21 5.45
Rango anual
4.03 8.19
- Cierres anteriores
- 5.25
- Open
- 5.25
- Bid
- 5.21
- Ask
- 5.51
- Low
- 5.21
- High
- 5.45
- Volumen
- 1.995 K
- Cambio diario
- -0.76%
- Cambio mensual
- -7.62%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -13.17%
- Cambio anual
- -25.89%
